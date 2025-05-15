Jos Buttler to miss IPL play-offs due to England ODI series against West Indies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler has confirmed he will be leaving the Indian Premier League before the play-offs, ensuring he is available for his first England series since standing down as captain.

Buttler has been a key player for Gujarat Titans, who sit top of the IPL table as the tournament prepares to resume this weekend after a hiatus caused by the military escalation between India and Pakistan.

The revised schedule places the knockout stages in a direct clash with England’s one-day international series against the West Indies, with both concluding on June 3.

England made it clear they expected their IPL players to be available for duty as they look to kick off Harry Brook’s reign with the strongest possible squad, but there was an outside chance that Buttler would seek to negotiate an extended stay.

The other two players impacted by the clash had clear reasons to return – Mumbai Indians all-rounder Will Jacks having been handed a recall after being in and out of the England set-up in recent times and Jacob Bethell having played a peripheral role at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

But Buttler has no such issues and may have chosen to lobby for a continuation of his Titans deal. Instead, he will be on hand to support Brook and Gujarat have moved to confirm Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis as his replacement.