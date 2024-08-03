Jos Buttler out of The Hundred with calf issue

Support truly

England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler has withdrawn from The Hundred due to a calf injury.

Buttler was due to captain Manchester Originals in the fourth edition of the tournament.

In his absence, the Originals have lost their opening three matches in the competition, which began on July 23 and runs until August 18.

Jos Buttler’s position as England white-ball captain has come under scrutiny (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler has been forced to withdraw from The Hundred with a calf injury,” read a statement from the team.

Buttler’s injury also makes him a doubt for England’s next white-ball series — three T20s against Australia which begin on September 11.

The 33-year-old’s future as England’s white-ball captain has recently come under scrutiny following two disappointing World Cup title defences, with Matthew Mott standing down as coach earlier this week.