Jos Buttler to miss rest of The Hundred due to calf injury
Buttler suffered the problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday.
England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the rest of The Hundred through injury.
Buttler suffered a calf problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday.
The 31-year-old could now face a battle to be fit for England’s white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month.
England are scheduled to play a seven-match T20 series across September and October.
The first match takes place in Karachi on September 20.
The Originals say Laurie Evans will captain the side for the remainder of the competition.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies