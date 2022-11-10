England’s T20 World Cup final should be on free-to-air TV, Jos Buttler claims
England face Pakistan in the showpiece on Sunday
Jos Buttler wants England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday to be made available on free-to-air television in the UK.
Sky Sports is the UK’s exclusive television rights holder at the tournament but the satellite broadcaster has in recent years shared some major sporting events with terrestrial channels.
In 2019, England’s 50-over World Cup final win was simulcast on Sky and Channel 4, drawing in a peak viewership of 8.3million and there are hopes a similar deal can be struck for this weekend’s showpiece.
“I’d be immensely happy with that,” Buttler said after his side’s 10-wicket thrashing of India at Adelaide to set up a clash against Pakistan at the MCG.
“That would be fantastic for the game in our country. As many eyes as we can get on that final would be great. That would be brilliant if that happens.
“It’s important that we always look for ways to grow our game and showcase cricket to the next generation especially. I would really welcome that if that was possible.”
