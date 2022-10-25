Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jos Buttler says England ready to adjust for rain against Ireland or Australia

The Australian east coast has been damper and cooler than usual because of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern

David Charlesworth
Tuesday 25 October 2022 07:29
Comments
Jos Buttler believes England can adapt to any situation (Gary Day/AP)
Jos Buttler believes England can adapt to any situation (Gary Day/AP)
(AP)

Jos Buttler believes England will be ready to adjust their gameplan if rain interferes in their T20 World Cup clashes against Ireland or Australia at the MCG this week.

The Australian east coast has been damper and cooler than usual because of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern, with downpours at Hobart on Monday forcing a no-result between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

While the Melbourne weather is notoriously difficult to predict, there are showers forecast on Wednesday and Friday which could impact England’s campaign and lead to shortened matches.

Such an occurrence might benefit Ireland, in particular, as fewer overs leads to more of a shootout, but Buttler is unfazed at the prospect and believes his squad is varied enough to cope with any eventuality.

“The big key is to be able to react quickly to those kinds of things,” the England captain said. “You have a little idea of things you might do if those kinds of things happen.

Recommended

“But I don’t want to get too sort of preoccupied with what-ifs. I don’t want to spend all night staying awake thinking about what might happen, just try and react to it when it does happen.

“What’s great about the squad and our team is we’ve got lots of different options, and even in the same team you can ask people to fulfil different roles.

“That gives us a lot of options when situations change and change quickly – whether that’s rain or something, and then we can try and change tack quickly and adapt.”

Buttler accepted there is a delicate balancing act in continuing a match in the rain and bringing the players off – even if one side is on the verge of victory as South Africa were against Zimbabwe.

Set a revised total of 64 in seven overs, the Proteas reached 51 for none off three but the rain at the Bellerive Oval grew heavier and Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava seemed to injure himself after slipping.

Officials attempted to get the game played to a conclusion but the players were brought off and each side claimed a point, with a minimum of five overs each required to constitute a result.

“Whichever side you’re on, you’re probably going to have a little tendency one way,” said Buttler, whose side started the World Cup with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at Perth on Saturday.

“For instance, if we play and there’s a little bit of rain which isn’t that heavy and it looks like it’s going to blow through, can we just stay on and keep going?

Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt

Jos Buttler

“Where it’s reasonable if you can continue the game as much as you can, I think that’s the right decision. If it becomes dangerous or unfair then it’s certainly the right decision to stop the game.”

Buttler was tight-lipped about whether England would rotate one or two of their bowlers with such a tight turnaround between the Ireland and Australia games.

While Chris Woakes and Mark Wood could be rested, with Chris Jordan, David Willey and Tymal Mills waiting in the wings, Buttler was adamant they cannot afford to overlook any opposition and will be fielding what he thinks is their strongest line-up against the Irish.

“In such a short tournament, in must-win games pretty much every time, what’s important is to try and put what we think is our best team on the park as many times as we can,” Buttler added.

“Anytime you take things for granted or you don’t respect the opposition is when you can get hurt.

“I know England playing Ireland obviously from the outside adds extra storylines or can add extra motivation for certain people, but for our team, we respect every opposition.

Recommended

“We expect a really tough game from everyone we play. We’re very much taking one game at a time, and we don’t expect Ireland to not bring their best cricket.

“They’re going to be fired up for the game. They’re going to want to try and beat us, and we want to beat them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in