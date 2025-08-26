James Anderson impresses as Manchester Originals beat Northern Superchargers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson and Jos Buttler impressed as Manchester Originals were victorious by seven wickets over Northern Superchargers at Headingley in the Men’s Hundred.

It was a first two wickets in the competition for Anderson, back in the side after sitting out the previous five games, taken during a fine 10-ball opening en route to holding Superchargers to 139 for eight.

Originals successfully chased down their target with 16 balls to spare with former England captain Buttler finishing on 70 after hitting four fours and five sixes, whilst Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on 47 from 23 deliveries.

Superchargers all-rounder Samit Patel was the only bright spot for his side, the former England batter hitting 42 off 19 balls which included three sixes before finally falling to Tom Aspinwall.

Victory means Originals, who were already unable to progress, moved off the bottom while Superchargers move on to Saturday’s Eliminator at the Oval.

In the Women’s Hundred, Superchargers sealed their place in Saturday’s Eliminator with a commanding eight-wicket win over Originals.

The result meant Originals bowed out of this year’s competition whilst at the same time confirming London Spirit’s progression to face Superchargers at the Oval.

Originals knew they needed victory by a significant margin if they were to make up the four-point gap to Superchargers and Spirit as well overturning a much superior net-run rate.

It was a challenge they failed to meet, falling well short of the kind of imposing target required as they were all out for 94 with five balls remaining.

A bright start from captain Beth Mooney looked like being a positive step in the direction of victory but Superchargers ultimately put paid to those hopes with disciplined bowling, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland taking three for 15 whilst Nicola Carey took two for 13 and Kate Cross one for six from 15 balls.

It left their side needing to to rack up only 38 to ensure progression to Saturday’s match, which they duly managed thanks to Alice Davidson-Richards, who opened with 30, followed by a 54-run stand from Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield to get them over the line with 34 balls to spare.