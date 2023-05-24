Jos Buttler excited to be part of Lancashire’s Vitality Blast campaign

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will return to action for Lancashire in the Roses clash with Yorkshire at Headingley on June 1 and be available for the remainder of their Vitality Blast campaign.

The 32-year-old has been away with the Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League and, after sitting out the Lightning’s next three games, will be in line to play in their final 10 fixtures.

Buttler, who starred as Lancashire won the Blast title in 2015, would also be available for the knockout stages if Glen Chapple’s side qualify for the quarter-finals.

“I’m really looking forward to pulling on the Red Rose once again and representing Lancashire Lightning in this summer’s Vitality Blast,” Buttler said.

“To have the opportunity to play so many matches in this year’s Blast is really exciting for me and it’s a chance to really help the team after coming so close in last year’s final.

“It’s always a great feeling to come back and play at Emirates Old Trafford in front of our members and supporters and it will be great to see some familiar faces in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Buttler’s England team-mate Liam Livingstone, who has also returned from the IPL and will be back in action for the Lightning on Thursday, has been named captain for Lancashire’s Blast campaign.

The 29-year-old all-rounder has led Lancashire before and will take over from skipper Keaton Jennings while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

“To now be able to lead the team, is going to be really special for me,” Livingstone said.

“Obviously, it is something I have done before in 2018 but I feel like I have changed so much as both a person and a player in those five years and feel ready to step into the role again with much more experience this time around.”