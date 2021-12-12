Australia’s Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide

A decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne will be made “in due course”.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 12 December 2021 23:52
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side injury (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side injury (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side injury in Australia’s nine-wicket win over England in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement Hazlewood had returned to Sydney on Sunday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation, with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to be made “in due course”.

Australia take a 14-man squad to Adelaide on Monday morning including fast bowlers Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, and leg spinner Mitchell Swepson.

CA said selectors will choose a squad for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests following the Adelaide match.

Recommended

England head coach Chris Silverwood has, meanwhile, hinted James Anderson and Stuart Broad are likely to be back in the side.

The decision to leave out the two leading wicket-takers in the country’s history for the series opener at The Gabba proved divisive, with concerns over Anderson’s match sharpness and Broad overlooked.

The second Test is a day/night affair under floodlights, with both men having used the past few days to hone their skills with the pink Kookaburra which will be used.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in