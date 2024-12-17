Australia set to lose Josh Hazlewood for rest of India series with calf injury
The bowler managed just one over during the fourth day of the third Test.
Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the rest of Australia’s Test series against India after suffering a right calf injury.
The 33-year-old sustained the problem during the warm-up ahead of the fourth day of the third Test in Brisbane and bowled only one over.
Hazlewood was clearly struggling and, after discussions with captain Pat Cummins, deputy Steve Smith and physiotherapist Nick Jones during the following drinks break, he left the field.
Cricket Australia confirmed that a scan showed Hazlewood had suffered a calf strain, with a squad replacement set to be name in due course.
It is a blow for both Australia and Hazlewood, who missed the second Test last month with a side strain and also sat out part of the summer tour to the UK with a problem in the same calf.
Scott Boland, who took five wickets in Adelaide, is now likely to step back in for the final two matches of the series.
The sides are tied at 1-1, with Australia hitting back after India won the opener, and the third Test appears to be heading for a draw following rain interruptions.