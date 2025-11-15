Ashes Test blow for Australia as injury rules Josh Hazlewood out of first Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia have suffered another major injury blow ahead of the first Ashes Test, with key man Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the series opener.

While England quick Mark Wood was given the all-clear after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring, Hazlewood has joined Baggy Greens captain Pat Cummins on the sidelines after pulling up for New South Wales with a similar complaint.

Hazlewood was hastily cleared by Cricket Australia just hours after the issue first arose on Wednesday but further assessments have now shown a muscle strain and he has been removed from the squad just six days before the series opener at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

That means two of Australia’s much-vaunted ‘big three’ are out of the game, at a cost of 604 Test wickets, leaving Mitchell Starc as the last man standing.

Scott Boland was already inked in to deputise for Cummins, who is experiencing back pain, and with reserve seamer Sean Abbott also injured this week the uncapped Brendan Doggett looks set to step up.

Veteran Michael Neser has also been added to the squad as cover, with the 35-year-old nudging the average age of a wizened squad up even further.

A statement from CA read: “Josh Hazlewood underwent repeat imaging today that has confirmed a hamstring strain injury.

“Initial scans were clear of muscle strain however follow-up imaging has confirmed the injury. Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries. As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first NRMA Insurance Ashes Test Match.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to X to suggest that the hosts could use the setback to pivot towards a turning pitch, playing to the strengths of their elite spinner Nathan Lyon, but all the mood music in the build-up has pointed towards a traditionally West Australian fast, bouncy track.

“Ominous early signs that the run of the green you require to win big series is swaying England’s way…Huge chance for them to go 1 up in Perth,” he wrote.

“I just wonder if Australia will now attempt to make a dry track to make sure Lyon is hugely in the game.”

England had earlier reported an optimistic take on Wood’s fitness after he stiffened up on day one of the first day of their warm-up match against England Lions at Lilac Hill.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring.

“Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth.”

While they may still choose not to gamble on a player who has not played a competitive match since February, there was good news on Saturday as Brydon Carse stepped up with an encouraging first bowl on tour.

Having struggled with illness over the first two days, he marked his return with a three-wicket pick-up. He took out both openers in his initial six-over spell, Tom Haines carving to backward point and Ben McKinney (68) driving low to extra-cover, and later added Jordan Cox to finish with three for 65.

Things went less well for Shoaib Bashir, whose selection hopes dipped yet further as he leaked 83 off 12 overs. He seems to have slipped behind off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks, who did his prospects no harm by bowling Joe Root (31) and Harry Brook (19).

Ollie Pope followed his first-innings century with a rapid 90 as the Test team completed a notional five-wicket win, though a manufactured Lions declaration rendered that a footnote.