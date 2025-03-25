England fast bowler Josh Tongue fit again, focused and raring to go this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Tongue felt like it was the “end of the world” amid an injury-plagued 2024 that halted a rapid rise with England, but the fast bowler is fit again and raring to go this summer.

Tongue had a heady few weeks in mid-2023 with a five-for on his England debut against Ireland at Lord’s, where he also dismissed David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings of a riveting Ashes clash.

He was brought back down to earth with a pectoral injury – unrelated to a shoulder nerve problem that sidelined him between June 2021 and August 2022 which almost brought about an early retirement.

Out longer than planned after a setback, Tongue was pencilling in his return only to injure his hamstring, meaning he is yet to play for Nottinghamshire, despite signing for them nearly two years ago.

Now fully recovered, Tongue – who is still only 27 – reflected on his most recent misfortune: “It’s just like the end of the world sort of thing. It was like, how’s that happened, really?

“Going through all my pec stuff and then all of a sudden, you do one sprint session at Loughborough and then you just feel your hammy. It’s just so cruel.

“But what I’ve been through in the past, I think that’s helped me mentally. Getting the right support around that has definitely helped me from where I am now.

“I’m trying to forget about all that now. I’ve put in the hard work to be in the position where I am. It just gives me the drive and the dedication to play for England again.”

Tongue started on the comeback trail with England Lions in Australia in January, shaking off the rust, having not played competitively at all last year and is still able to hit speeds of around 90mph.

Still on a central contract and with England’s managing director of cricket Rob Key a known admirer, Tongue would be forgiven for looking ahead and a possible return Down Under next winter.

But any dreams of appearing in England’s blockbuster summer series against India or in the Ashes and another crack at Australia are being shelved, having spent so long on the sidelines.

But he said: “I’m not thinking at all about it. Obviously it’s a big series coming up (against India). My main focus is making sure I’m staying out on that park and doing well for Notts.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play in an Ashes series away; it’s natural to think like that, but I’m the sort of bloke who is focusing in the present because anything could happen in six or seven months.

“If I am bowling well and they’re liking the look of me, then hopefully I get selected.”