Josh Tongue leads the charge as England skittle Australia for 152 runs

Josh Tongue led an overdue Ashes fightback from England as they skittled Australia for 152 in front of a record Boxing Day crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts already know they will be lifting the urn after running up an irreversible 3-0 lead but England turned in a vastly improved showing that saw them roll the hosts over in front of a massive 93,442 fans.

That makes it the biggest ever attendance at the MCG, topping the 2015 World Cup final.

And it was Tongue who starred on the big stage, claiming five for 45 in a wonderful performance that included a blockbuster delivery that detonated Steve Smith’s middle stump.

England, who have spent much of the past week fending off criticism of their preparation, training methods and drinking habits, were sharper in everything they did – catching everything that came their way and even pulling off their first run out in 11 Ashes Tests.

Ben Stokes won a handy toss on a green pitch that promised plenty of life for the seamers and the recalled Gus Atkinson drew first blood in the seventh over. Leading run-scorer Travis Head, who by Australia’s admission has indulged more than most in the Ashes-winning celebrations, looked to free his arms outside off but did not have sufficient room and only succeeded in dragging down his stumps for 12.

Brydon Carse, who probably owed his selection to Jofra Archer’s side strain, was less disciplined and soon gave way to Tongue at the Shane Warne Stand end. The Nottinghamshire quick made himself known immediately, snaking his second ball around Jake Weatherald’s front pad and grazing the edge as the left-hander over-balanced.

Marnus Labuschagne was next, edging Tongue just in front of the cordon before being beaten even more decisively with the next ball. Offering an angled bat to a full, tailing delivery he was snapped up by Joe Root at first slip.

The obstinate Smith was now England’s prime concern and he gave every indication that he was set in to frustrate them, only to be blown away by a beauty from Tongue. Attacking the stumps he jagged one hard back into the right-hander and blew a hole between bat and pad to leave Australia’s stand-in skipper momentarily perplexed.

It continued Tongue’s impressive record in his head-to-head with Smith, who he has now removed three times in Ashes cricket and once in the County Championship.

From shaky ground at 72 for four, Australia lost their next six between lunch and tea as they failed to measure up. Usman Khawaja made 29 before nicking Atkinson behind and Stokes was thrilled to see Alex Carey spring a leg-slip trap that he had only just put in place.

A stand of 52 for the seventh wicket detained England but was ended when struggling all-rounder Cameron Green hesitated in pursuit of a chancey single. Carse collected off his own bowling and hurled down the stumps at the non-striker’s end, a rare direct hit for a side whose out-fielding has attracted serious scrutiny.

For once it was all going right, though, Mitchell Starc slogging Carse over mid-on, with Stokes back-tracking to gather an excellent catch. Tongue returned to wrap up the innings and a well-earned five-for, bowling Michael Neser for a top scoring 35 then having Scott Boland held at second slip with the next ball.