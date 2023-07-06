England paceman Josh Tongue agrees three-year contract with Nottinghamshire

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England paceman Josh Tongue will join Nottinghamshire ahead of next season on a three-year contract alongside fellow Worcestershire bowler Dillon Pennington.

Tongue made his Test debut earlier this summer against Ireland and made an instant impact with a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

The 25-year-old then continued his Test match journey in the Ashes at Lord’s last week as he removed David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings and finished with match figures of five for 151.

Tongue has taken 172 first-class wicket at an average of 26.02 and told Nottinghamshire’s website: “When I found out Notts were interested, I was delighted.

“From what I see and hear, it is a really well run club which places a big emphasis on player progress, which is what I want right now.

“I’ve worked a little bit before with Kevin Shine, and he is a big reason for joining, as I know he’ll help me to kick on. He and (coach) Pete (Moores) have made it clear that they see me getting better here, which is nice to hear.

“The Notts squad is also full of international experience and I am looking forward to watching and learning from these players in practice as well as in games.

“Whilst I have had a bit of success recently which is really rewarding, I still want to keep improving and developing to be the best player I can be.

“I know that’ll take hard work, but the prospect of taking my cricket to the next level is something I really embrace.”

Pennington has 119 first-class victims in 40 matches at just under 30, while also making an impact in white-ball cricket with 71 wickets across both formats.

The 24-year-old was Worcestershire’s leading Championship wicket-taker in 2022 with 44 at 22.63.

Pennington said: “I’m really excited for this move.

“I’ve thought at length about how best to develop as a cricketer to achieve the ambitions I have in the game, and coming to Notts felt like the best way for me to do that at this point in my career.

“It is a brilliant set up, with a strong squad who I will benefit from playing alongside. Both learning from the quality in the bowling group and practising against some of the best batters in the country will stand me in good stead.”