New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returns for third Test at Headingley

Williamson missed the second Test after testing positive for Covid

Rory Dollard
Wednesday 22 June 2022 13:44
Comments
Kane Williamson is back to lead New Zealand in the third Test (Tim Goode/PA)
Kane Williamson is back to lead New Zealand in the third Test (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kane Williamson is back to lead New Zealand’s quest to avoid a series whitewash against England after watching last week’s Trent Bridge thriller on his hotel television.

Williamson tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms on the evening before the Nottingham Test and was forced to take in his side’s dramatic fifth day defeat in isolation.

But he has picked the baton back up from deputy Tom Latham for the final Test at Headingley, cleared for action alongside Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell who both tested positive after the previous match, hoping to have picked up some fresh insights along the way.

“I watched a lot of it, I didn’t have too much else to do,” he said.

“I don’t shout at the TV, I watch and observe. It’s always interesting seeing it from a different perspective, although it wasn’t my preferable place to be. It was interesting to watch and connect from the other side a little bit.

Recommended

“There was a lot of effort that went into the match and you do have to applaud the quality England have come in with. It was a Test where both teams put their front foot forward, played some shots.

“England are a strong side playing well so for us it’s about improving as a side, the bigger picture. It’s about focusing on our cricket and finding different areas of the game to target. The focus is on us and wanting to be better.”

Williamson’s return to the fold means a rebalancing of the side, with Henry Nicholls vulnerable among the specialist batters.

Experienced seamer Neil Wagner is also angling for his first appearance of the series, potentially at Tim Southee’s expense following a forgettable showing last time out, and spinner Ajaz Patel holds his spot in a 13-man squad.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in