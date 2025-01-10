Kate Cross hoping 2023 successes can embolden England ahead of the Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Cross believes a competitive 2023 Ashes series has given England “a lot of confidence” in knowing they can beat Australia.

Australia retained the Ashes after a thrilling contest last time out saw England earn a draw in the latter half of the series.

After the tourists claimed victory in the series-opening Test match at Trent Bridge, England then won four of their six white ball games to level at 8-8.

They now face Australia in their own back garden this month, starting with a one-day international at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday night, with the series being broadcast on TNT Sports.

England come into the contest on the back of a multi-series victory against South Africa and although Cross admitted a lot has changed in 18 months, she believes memories of 2023 can be beneficial.

Reflecting on the last Ashes, Cross told PA news agency: “It’s given us a lot of confidence in knowing that we can beat Australia.

“I think there was a lot of scars, certainly from the experienced older players in the group that have been over to Australian and been beaten by them quite a lot.

“I think there was almost like a bit of a hurdle that we overcame in that 2023 series. Having said that, we’ve got a lot of youth in the squad who don’t have those scars, who have been part of that 2023 series, won two white-ball parts of the series.

“It didn’t quite go to that last day in that Test match up against the Aussies and ultimately lost four points.

“It feels like as much confidence as we can gain from that 2023 series – equally it was 18 months ago and a lot has changed since then.

“We had a bit of disappointment at the World Cup, as did Australia. I know what that feels like from our point of view in terms of, it’s kind of made us regroup, try and rejuvenate ourselves again and I know that’ll be happening in the Australia dressing room as well.

“We know it’s going to be such a huge challenge, it always is coming to Australia and it’s notoriously difficult to win over here.

“I feel the group’s really up for it. We’re looking forward to the challenge, taking the Aussies on and hopefully making a really exciting series again like we did in 2023.”

An Ashes win would be England’s first in 10 years, with their last victory coming in the 2013-14 tour of Australia, a team Cross was part of.

This year’s series begins with three ODIs and three T20 games before concluding with a one-off day-night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cross has been named in both the ODI and Test match squads, but has been working her way back from an injury sustained in South Africa.

The seamer’s tour was ended by back spasms, but she revealed she has been working hard to ensure she is fully fit for Australia.

“To go into a series that had three ODIs and a Test match and only come away bowling 4.5 overs was obviously disappointing,” Cross said.

“It had its challenges and the Christmas period equally had its challenges, I’ve been really fighting hard to make sure I’m fit for this one day series.

“I’ve been able to get the ball in my hand a little bit out here and get moving a bit better, so it’s definitely moving in the right direction.

“Obviously there’s a lot of cricket to be played over the next month and hopefully I can play a part in it in some regard. Working hard to get fit for Sunday.”

Watch every ball of the Women’s Ashes between Australia and England, exclusively live on TNT Sports and discovery+ from 11pm on Saturday 11th January