Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katherine Sciver-Brunt has announced her retirement from international cricket after 19 years playing for the England women’s team.

There have been few names more synonymous with the England women’s cricket team than Sciver-Brunt over the last two decades.

Her career has spanned multiple eras of women’s cricket, from having to work multiple jobs to pay her way back in 2004 when she made her England debut at Scarborough, to nearing full domestic professionalisation.

The 37-year-old has retired having made 267 appearances in all formats, taking 335 wickets, and with three World Cup victories and four Ashes successes during an impressive career.

“Well here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey,” Sciver-Brunt said.

“I thought I’d never be able to reach this decision but I have and it’s been the hardest one of my life.

“I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I’ve done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I’ve achieved has gone way beyond that.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt has called time on her international career (PA) (PA)

“I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime. Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat.

"It has been a huge honour representing England for so long and I’d like to thank all of the England cricket family past and present for making my time a special one. The supporters - you are awesome, without you we wouldn’t be able to do what it is that we love and the atmosphere you guys create is irreplaceable.

"The biggest thanks I have though goes to my family, they are my biggest fans and greatest support without which I wouldn’t have made this journey at all."

A player synonymous with her energy on the field, Sciver-Brunt did receive criticism for her on-field passion from some of those watching during England’s semi-final defeat to South Africa in the most recent women’s T20 World Cup in March.

While many would have hoped to be treated to one last Ashes from Sciver-Brunt as England look to win the multi-format series for the first time since 2014, her decision has come at a time which allows the new generation to take over.

“Katherine has done so much for the game of cricket and for women’s cricket in particular. She has been an unbelievable role-model, giving us everything she has for nearly 20 years,” England women’s managing director Clare Connor said.

“She is quite simply a legend of our sport and I’d like to extend my thanks and the thanks of everyone at the ECB and across the game to her. We wish her all the best as she steps away from a remarkable international cricket career.”

Sciver-Brunt will play for the Trent Rockets during The Hundred in August, but has already announced her retirement from the domestic regional set up.