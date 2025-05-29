Keaton Jennings helps Lancashire to first victory of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lancashire finally registered their first win of a torrid season, kicking off this year’s Vitality Blast with a seven-run victory over Worcestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Just a day after their dire form in the Rothesay County Championship cost head coach Dale Benkenstein his job, the Red Rose took the chance of a morale-boosting shift to the 20-over format.

Captain Keaton Jennings, back in charge after relinquishing the red-ball job earlier this month, hit 66 in 38 balls to usher his side to a competitive 176 for eight.

Kashif Ali’s 39 was the best the Pears could manage but contributions throughout the top seven kept them in touch until the closing stages.

James Anderson was overlooked as he looks to make his first T20 appearance since 2014, but England quick Luke Wood topped and tailed the innings with two wickets and a run-out before Tom Aspinwall allowed just seven off the 20th to wrap things up.

England’s forgotten man Ollie Robinson closed out victory for Sussex as they kicked off their campaign with a 16-run win over Middlesex at Lord’s.

Robinson’s international days appear to be behind him for now but he stood tall for last year’s semi-finalists to take the heat out of what could have been a nervy finish.

Defending 20 off the final over with Ryan Higgins and Ben Geddes flying, Robinson dismissed both set batters and allowed just four runs.

He finished with handy figures of three for 27 in an high-scoring game that saw Sussex pile on 202 for four in the first innings.

England Lions all-rounder James Coles did most of the hard work, hitting five sixes and five fours as he made an unbeaten 77 in 44 balls.

Middlesex’s marquee signing Kane Williamson was dismissed for 14 by Scotland international Brad Currie but Geddes’ 51 and a furious 44 in 16 balls from Higgins gave the visitors a run for their money.