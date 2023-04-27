Kemar Roach stars as Surrey seize upper hand on opening day at Warwickshire

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rain interrupted several matches in the LV= Insurance County Championship but Kemar Roach still helped Surrey seize the upper hand against Warwickshire on the opening day.

While only 51 overs were played under gloomy skies at Edgbaston, Surrey, having asked their opponents to bat, reduced Warwickshire to 143 for eight as Roach took three for 31 in this Division One clash.

Daniel Worrall also chipped in with a couple of wickets as Warwickshire lurched to 93 for six but Dan Mousley burnished a growing reputation with 55 not out and found an ally in England’s Chris Woakes.

Jordan Clark ended Woakes’ fun on 27 and snared Hasan Ali next ball but, with the end of Warwickshire’s innings in sight, the heavens opened at the end of that over to end any hope of further action.

Kent are in similar trouble after falling to 113 for six in the 47 overs that were possible against Middlesex at Lord’s – although opener Ben Compton was able to offer some resistance with 38 not out.

After a glowing 170 against Essex last week, Zak Crawley was out for 11 when his stumps were rearranged by Tim Murtagh – the fourth time in six innings this season the under-fire England opener has been dismissed for less than 15.

Ethan Bamber took three for 26 although Middlesex, who won the toss, were unable to dislodge Crawley’s opening partner Compton, who determinedly dug in for 127 deliveries as wickets tumbled around him.

The weather did not interfere at Chester-le-Street where Ollie Robinson’s maiden century for Durham helped the hosts finish on 410 for eight in their Division Two clash against Derbyshire.

Robinson reached three figures off just 93 deliveries before he was out for 114 off 107 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes, while Brydon Carse chipped in with 77 not out and Paul Coughlin 52 from number nine after Durham had elected to bat first.

Captain Lewis Hill’s 53 helped Leicestershire to 241 for five in 66.4 overs against Glamorgan, who were grateful for Timm Van Der Gugten’s four wickets after they decided to field at Grace Road.

Gloucestershire, meanwhile, continued to be tormented by the inclement weather. After an abandonment against Yorkshire and a rain-affected draw last week at Worcestershire, there were only 16 overs contested at Bristol, where Sussex reached 47 for one.