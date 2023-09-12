Dane Vilas and Luke Wells put Lancashire in front heading into final day

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dane Vilas blasted a century as Lancashire established a 136-run lead heading into the final day of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash with Middlesex.

Vilas’ 124 and 97 from opener Luke Wells at Old Trafford laid the foundation, with George Bell’s unbeaten 56 easing the home side past the visitors’ first-innings total of 194.

They ended a rain-affected day on 330 for five with Jayant Yadav and Joshua de Caires having taken two wickets each.

Joe Clarke steered Nottinghamshire to within four runs of making Kent bat again after the home side enforced the follow-on at Canterbury.

Clarke finished day three on 61 not out having put on 99 with number seven Lyndon James, who was unbeaten on 38, as the visitors reached 177 for five having being dismissed for 265 first time around.

Aron Nijjar had earlier claimed career-best figures of four for 67 as Kent piled on the pressure after posting 446.

Northamptonshire’s hopes of digging themselves out of relegation trouble were dealt a major blow as the third day of their clash with Warwickshire was washed out.

Relentless rain at Edgbaston prevented them from building upon their first-innings total of 142 for four in reply to 250 as hopes of a crucial victory faded.

In Division Two, Derbyshire skipper Leus du Plooy posted an unbeaten century on a day when bad light hampered the visitors’ progress at Gloucestershire.

Du Plooy had resumed on 44 from a total of 261 for six and was still there on 103 at stumps, with his side having advanced to 398 for nine to hold a 21-run first-innings lead.

Yorkshire’s Matthew Revis delivered career-best bowling figures of five for 50 to force Glamorgan to follow on at Sophia Gardens.

The 21-year-old’s efforts helped to dismiss the home side for 273 in their first innings as they chased a total of 500.

However, Glamorgan rallied before play ended five overs short because of bad light, with Eddie Byrom and Sam Northeast putting on 90 for the third wicket to take the Welsh side to 120 for two, still 107 runs adrift.

An unbeaten century from Colin Ackermann kept Leicestershire in the hunt for an unlikely victory over Sussex.

Ackermann was 103 not out at stumps on day three at Hove with his side on 221 for three and requiring a further 278 for victory.

The home side had earlier declared on 344 for nine having added 110 to their overnight total.