Durham promoted to Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Durham have been promoted to Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship.

The north-east county do not have a fixture this week, but Leicestershire failed to secure any batting bonus points in their game against Sussex and can no longer reach Durham’s points total.

Durham, who have won the County Championship three times, were relegated from the top flight due to financial issues in 2016 and handed a 48-point deduction from the start of the following season.

They have won six of their 12 fixtures this season under head coach Ryan Campbell, losing only once, and need five points from their remaining two matches to clinch the title.

Durham’s next County Championship game starts next Tuesday at Worcestershire.

Sussex revived their own promotion challenge and dealt Leicestershire’s a blow after dominating day two at Hove, where they bundled the visitors all out for 108.Sussex, who probably need to win their three remaining matches to join Durham in the top flight, reached 234 for five at stumps – a lead of 388 – with Tom Clark top-scoring with 67 and James Coles unbeaten on 43.

Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood extended his highest score for the county to 192 as he led his side to maximum batting points against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

The Pakistani Test star, resuming on 113 with Yorkshire 330 for three overnight, dominated the day once again as his side were all out for 500.

Yorkshire then tightened their grip on the game to leave Glamorgan on 150 for six at the close, trailing by 350 runs.

Anuj Dal completed career-best figures of six for 69 to launch a determined Derbyshire fightback against Gloucestershire in Bristol.

https://x.com/DerbyshireCCC/status/1701294534402121857?s=20

The 27-year-old seamer helped restrict the hosts to 377 all out, from an overnight 333 for six, including a superb catch off his own bowling to dismiss Ollie Price for 132, also a career-best.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Derbyshire openers Harry Came (68) and Luis Reece (77) then put on 132 for the first wicket before their side closed on 260 for six.

In Division One, Middlesex spinners Josh de Caires and Jayant Yadav shared three wickets to check Lancashire’s progress at Emirates Old Trafford, but Luke Wells’ unbeaten 65 means the home side remain in a dominant position.

Replying to the visitors’ 194 all out – Sam Robson made 86 – Lancashire were 132 for three after bad light and rain had wiped out all but seven overs of the evening session.

https://x.com/KentCricket/status/1701283987618935149?s=20

Kent spinners Aron Nijjar and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped through Nottinghamshire’s middle order at Canterbury to reduce the visitors to 219 for eight, a deficit of 227.

Steven Mullaney and Joe Clarke, who made 86 and 62 respectively, put on a century stand for the third wicket, but Nijjar took a career-best three for 41 and India’s Chahal claimed three for 52.

Nottinghamshire had started the day well, taking six for 59 to bowl Kent out for 446 before lunch. Home captain Jack Leaning made 64.

Northamptonshire fought back hard after Olly Hannon-Dalby’s career-best seven for 46 put Warwickshire on top at Edgbaston.

Hannon-Dalby, who will be on a hat-trick in the second innings, helped reduce Northamptonshire to 250 all out in a match they must win to keep their survival hopes alive before Jack White took three for 37 as Warwickshire closed on 142 for four in reply.