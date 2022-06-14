Nottinghamshire hammer Leicestershire to return to the summit

Nottinghamshire reclaimed top spot in Division Two of the LV= Insurance County Championship as they completed an innings victory over Leicestershire inside three days.

Leicestershire were bowled out for just 99 in their second innings at Grace Road, losing by an innings and nine runs after the visitors had compiled 548 in reply to the hosts’ initial 440.

Left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White starred with four for 15 and Dane Paterson took three for 30 as Leicestershire capitulated.

Wicketkeeper Tom Moores earlier hit 81 before being forced to retire hurt and captain Steven Mullaney made 62 as Nottinghamshire posted a first-innings lead of 108.

Middlesex were knocked off the summit as they went down to a six-wicket loss to Derbyshire at Chesterfield.

Shan Masood scored 98 and Wayne Madsen an unbeaten 49 as Derbyshire successfully passed their 219-run target.

Wayne Madsen guided Derbyshire home (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Middlesex had begun the day 117 ahead on 95 for three but slumped to 196 all out with Luis Reece and Anuj Dal finishing with three wickets apiece.

Sussex retained hope of setting Glamorgan a testing target at Cardiff despite losing a wicket on the final ball of the day.

The dismissal of Tom Clark for 34 left the visitors on 89 for three in their second innings, trailing by 29, with Oli Carter unbeaten on 23.

Earlier Glamorgan claimed a first-innings lead of 118 after centuries from Eddie Byrom (176) and Colin Ingram (178), who took their second-wicket partnership to 328.

Centuries from captain Brett D’Oliveira (100) and Ed Barnard (116no) kept Worcestershire in the game against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

The pair put on 197 for the sixth wicket to help Worcestershire to 431 for six at the close in response to Durham’s mammoth 642 for seven declared.

Division One leaders Surrey were sensing a victory chance against Somerset at Taunton.

Surrey did not add to their overnight 382 but, with a first-innings lead of 202, they were already in a commanding position.

Somerset responded positively but, at 319 for eight at the close, they led by just 117 and Surrey were firm favourites. The hosts’ hopes rested with Lewis Gregory, who was unbeaten on 71 after Lewis Goldsworthy hit 67.

Alex Davies scored 121 as Warwickshire set his old club Lancashire a final-day run chase at Edgbaston.

Henry Brookes weighed in with 55 and Michael Burgess 46 as Warwickshire recovered from 95 for five to declare on 327 for nine and leave the Red Rose needing 329 for victory. They were five without loss at the close.

Yorkshire had work to do against Hampshire after slipping to 101 for five – 119 ahead – in their second innings at the Ageas Bowl.

Keith Barker took three for 22 to put Hampshire in control after they had earlier got within 18 of Yorkshire’s first-innings 428.

Half-centuries from Liam Dawson (61) and Ben Brown (83) were well supported by lower-order scores in the 30s from Aneurin Donald, Barker, James Fuller and Kyle Abbott in the hosts’ 410 all out.

Centuries from Jordan Cox (158) and Jack Leaning (128), followed by a remarkable spell from Jacob Duffy, put Kent in sight of a first win of the season against Gloucestershire at Canterbury.

Cox and Leaning’s 254-run stand for the fourth wicket provided the bulk of Kent’s 564, which earned them a first-innings advantage of 126 despite a creditable five for 58, including a hat-trick, from Tom Price.

New Zealander Duffy then took four for eight in just two overs as Gloucestershire collapsed to 37 for five in their second innings, still trailing by 89.