Louis Kimber hits Ollie Robinson for 43 in an over but Leicestershire fall short

Louis Kimber hit Ollie Robinson for a record 43 in one over en route to a sensational double century but Leicestershire came 18 runs short of victory against Sussex.

Leicestershire were four down heading into day four and needed 325 in their pursuit of 464, with 27-year-old Kimber leading the charge to almost guide the Foxes to an unlikely victory.

Kimber was in fine form as he hit 41 boundaries – 21 of them sixes – in his 243 from 118 balls before being last man out.

England international Robinson went for the most expensive over in Vitality County Championship history as Sussex were given an almighty scare.

Lewis Goldworthy, Scott Currie and Wiaan Mulder all fell early in the day as the hosts looked to be cruising towards a routine win at Hove.

Kimber’s 239-run partnership with Ben Cox gave Leicestershire a glimmer of hope.

Cox and Ben Mike fell in quick succession, leaving Kimber to chase the target but he agonisingly fell short of his quest when he was bowled by Nathan McAndrew.