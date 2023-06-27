Liam Dawson inspires Hampshire to thumping win over Middlesex

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Dawson completed a stunning match performance as Hampshire thrashed Middlesex with a day to spare in the LV= Insurance County Championship on Tuesday.

The England spinner followed up his 141 and six wickets earlier in the match with six more to propel Hampshire to victory by an innings and 61 runs and keep their title hopes alive.

Middlesex were asked to follow on after being bowled out for 150 in their first innings and were then dismissed for 208 second time around, despite some resistance from Ryan Higgins (54) and John Simpson (49).

Dawson’s six for 90 meant he finished with career-best match figures of 12 for 130. He became the first Hampshire player for 122 years to score a century and take 10 wickets in the same match.

Warwickshire’s hopes of claiming the First Division crown suffered a blow as they slipped to a nine-wicket defeat against Essex at Chelmsford.

Having been made to follow on 299 runs behind, the visitors made a spirited 381 in their second innings with half-centuries from Dan Mousley (61), Dom Bess (63) and Jake Lintott (78).

But the damage had already been done and Essex eased past their 83-run target for the loss of just Feroze Khushi (40) in 15 overs. Sir Alastair Cook was 23 not out after Simon Harmer had earlier taken five for 165 in 45.5 overs.

There was also a result at Taunton, where Somerset skittled Nottinghamshire for just 92 to claim an emphatic 399-run win.

George Bartlett hit 134 and James Rew an unbeaten 123 as Somerset piled on the runs before declaring on 514 for eight to set the visitors a target of 492.

Josh Davey took four for 17 as Nottinghamshire failed even to make it to three figures.

Leaders Surrey were facing a tough final-day battle against Lancashire at the Kia Oval.

Tom Bailey took four for 34 as the Red Rose seized control by reducing Surrey to 57 for five in their pursuit of 208 for victory.

Lancashire had given themselves a fighting chance by posting 293 in their second innings, thanks largely to 61 from Will Williams and 54 by Phil Salt.

Daniel Bell-Drummond finished unbeaten on 300 as Kent tightened their grip on their encounter with Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Bell-Drummond’s triple century, from 439 deliveries with 26 fours and a six, helped his side to a mammoth 621 and first-innings lead of 384.

Northamptonshire closed day three on 214 for five and still needing 170 to make Kent bat again.

Alex Lees (138no) – for a second time in the match – and David Bedingham (112no) hit centuries as Second Division leaders Durham closed in a strong position against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Durham were 296 for two in their second innings, leading by 391 heading into the final day.

Earlier Leicestershire were bowled out for 422 in their first innings, with Colin Ackerman dismissed for 146.

Glamorgan set second-placed Sussex at target of 359 at Sophia Gardens.

Sam Northeast top-scored with 104 in the Welsh side’s second-innings 319. Sussex were 27 for one at stumps.

Derbyshire need eight wickets to claim an innings victory over Worcestershire at New Road after a double century from captain Leus du Plooy and a ton from Anuj Dal put them in a commanding position.

Du Plooy hit an unbeaten 238 and Dal was 141 not out when the visitors declared with a lead of 341 on 578 for five.

Worcestershire closed on 70 for two in their second innings, still trailing by 271.

Only 38 overs were possible between Yorkshire and Gloucestershire on day three at Headingley Carnegie.

Gloucestershire, replying to Yorkshire’s 550 for nine declared, moved from their overnight 232 for five to 421 for eight.

Miles Hammond fell eight runs short of a century but Oliver Price was 97no at the close.