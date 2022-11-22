Jump to content

Liam Livingstone pulls out of BBL stint after England Test call-up

It was anticipated the 29-year-old Cumbrian would be available for the first eight matches of this season’s BBL

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 November 2022 07:21
Comments
Liam Livingstone pulls out of BBL stint after England Test call-up (PA)
Liam Livingstone pulls out of BBL stint after England Test call-up (PA)
(PA Wire)

Liam Livingstone has pulled out of a stint with Melbourne Renegades, who in August selected the England all-rounder in the Big Bash League’s inaugural overseas draft.

It was anticipated the 29-year-old Cumbrian, part of the England side that won the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this month, would be available for the first eight matches of this season’s BBL.

After being signed up by the Renegades, he was a surprise call-up for England’s Test tour of Pakistan and has now decided to withdraw from this winter’s BBL altogether due to his increased workload.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we won’t have Liam as part of our team this summer, but we understand his decision,” said James Rosengarten, the franchise’s general manager.

“Liam is a fantastic cricketer and there’s a reason we used our first pick in the draft to select him.

“Since then, his schedule has changed with added international duties and we wish him the best as he pushes for a Test debut.

“We know Liam had been looking forward to working with our head coach, David Saker, and playing for our club. Hopefully, we can make that happen in the coming seasons.

“We have been in regular communication with Liam and his management over the last couple of months, which has allowed us to execute a plan that is best for the Renegades for this season.”

