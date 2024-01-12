Liam Plunkett completed his master’s degree in strategic leadership shortly before Christmas. Now he’s hoping he can play a key role in helping the USA graduate on cricket’s biggest stage in 2024.

The England World Cup winner has spent the majority of his time across the Pond since leaving Surrey in August 2021. And although he hasn’t hung up his bowling boots just yet – Plunkett played a full season in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) – he’s now hoping that he can bring through the next generation of talent in a country that will co-host the T20 World Cup along the West Indies this summer.

It’s an event that, he believes, could do for cricket what the 1994 World Cup did for football in the country.