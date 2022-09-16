Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Teenage stars Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn maiden England ODI call-up

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will continue to captain the team.

Rory Dollard
Friday 16 September 2022 17:21
Comments
Alice Capsey has earned a first ODI call-up (Will Matthews/PA)
Alice Capsey has earned a first ODI call-up (Will Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Teenage all-rounders Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been named in England’s one-day squad for the first time after impressing in their side’s T20 success over India.

Capsey, 18, continued her rise to prominence with a pair of eye-catching knocks at number three and seventeen-year-old Kemp became the youngest English woman to score a half-century in the format.

Now they have been retained for the 50-over series against the tourists, with games at Hove and Canterbury before a season-ending curtain call at Lord’s.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will continue to captain the team with Nat Sciver’s mental health break ongoing and Heather Knight still recovering from hip surgery.

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont returns to the fold after being overlooked for the T20s, with Charlie Dean and Emma Lamb also drafted in.

Recommended

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn drops out despite topping the T20 wicket charts with six, as does Bryony Smith.

Head coach Lisa Keightley, who is set to leave her post at the end of the month, said: “I was so proud of how the team came together to win the Vitality IT20 series.

Freya Kemp entered the record books with her unbeaten 51 against India (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Sometimes when you’re missing big-name players, other players step up and take their chance and I felt we really did that. It’s a young group but they worked tremendously hard and showed their skill and resilience to get over the line.

“Amy did a great job as captain and she was ably supported by Sophie (Ecclestone) so we want them to carry on what they’ve been doing.

“It’s another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women’s World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord’s there’s a lot to be excited about.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in