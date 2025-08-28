Lauren Bell stars as Southern Brave make history with victory over Welsh Fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England seamer Lauren Bell starred as Southern Brave defeated Welsh Fire at the Utilita Bowl to become the first team to win every group stage match in a single campaign in The Hundred.

The Brave’s bid to make history – no women’s or men’s team had previously won all eight group games in the competition – appeared in doubt after they were restricted to 106 for eight.

Captain Georgia Adams made an unbeaten 30 to get them beyond three figures but the rock-bottom Fire appeared well-poised for only the second win of their campaign after reaching 50 for one.

But Bell snaring England team-mate Tammy Beaumont and Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen in the same set was the start of a collapse that saw the Fire lose eight wickets for 27 runs.

Bell claimed another couple of wickets to finish with outstanding figures of four for six from her 20-ball allotment – the third best in the tournament’s history – as the Fire posted 77 for nine.

The Brave’s 29-run win rubberstamps top spot and they will be heavy favourites in Sunday’s final at Lord’s, where they will face either Northern Superchargers or defending champions London Spirit.

In the men’s dead rubber, the Brave finished fourth after edging out the Fire, who like their female counterparts end the campaign bottom of the standings.

Former England opener Jason Roy underpinned the Brave’s 167 for seven with 70 off 39 balls before Craig Overton claimed three wickets, including Australia’s Steve Smith, as the Fire slipped to 51 for four.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore thrashed 84 off 46 deliveries, which included seven sixes, but the Fire’s hopes were all but extinguished when he dragged a slower delivery from Jordan Thompson on to his stumps.

Needing six off the last delivery, Chris Green could only dig an excellently directed yorker out for a single as the Brave sealed a four-run victory.