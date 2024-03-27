Maia Bouchier leads England Women to T20 series win over New Zealand

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England Women secured a series victory in the fourth T20 international against New Zealand thanks to a display of powerful hitting from Maia Bouchier who guided the team to a 47-run win with one match left to play.

Bouchier struck 91 off just 56 balls, in her second successive half-century for England, as the visitors set a tantalising score of 177-3 in Wellington.

In reply, the hosts stuttered their way to 130-7 from their 20 overs with Charlie Dean claiming 4-36 in a controlled and dominant performance from Heather Knight’s team.

The victory leaves England leading the five-match series 3-1 with the final T20 taking place on Friday.

Batting first, England lost Danni Wyatt – who returned to the side after playing in the Women’s IPL – early, but Alice Capsey and Bouchier added 75 in 10 overs.

When Capsey fell in the 15th over, Nat Sciver-Brunt (29 not out) joined Bouchier, who was hampered by a quad injury, at the crease and began to drive England to a daunting total.

Heather Knight (21 not out) continued Sciver-Brunt’s onslaught with the duo smashing 35 off the final 14 balls to set the hosts a huge target as the White Ferns were left to rue a sloppy fielding performance which saw them drop Bouchier twice.

Bouchier scored her second consecutive half-century as England took an unassailable lead in the T20 series versus New Zealand (Getty)

New Zealand’s captain, Sophie Devine, was unable to bat in the second innings after sustaining a quad injury of her own in the field, making an already difficult task that much harder.

Brooke Halliday was the pick of the batters, top scoring with 25, but England asserted control on the game from the start and never let up.

Dean’s accuracy and variations in pace helped her collect four wickets and were more impressive when added to the fact that leg-spinner Sarah Glenn missed the match, meaning she had to perform. Sophie Ecclestone, England’s primary threat, worked in partnership with Dean and claimed 1-19, while seamer Lauren Bell led the attack with 1-24 from her four overs.

Bouchier, who was awarded the player of the match, told TNT Sports: “I really enjoyed myself out there. Getting the chance at the top of the order was very special for me – it’s something I love doing.

“I liked having the opportunity to go out and play with the intent and positivity that we are always looking for.”

Meanwhile, England captain Knight added: “Maia was outstanding. She kept her game very simple but it was great to see and it was pleasing to finish with some momentum as well.

“It’s very windy here so we had to navigate those conditions and rethink a couple of tactics, but our bowlers adapted to it really well.”

(Additional reporting by PA)