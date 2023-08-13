Former Scotland bowler Majid Haq allegedly racially abused umpiring this weekend

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Scotland off-spinner Majid Haq was allegedly racially abused while he was umpiring a match at Greenock Cricket Club on Saturday, according to the lawyer representing the ex-player.

Aamer Anwar appears for Haq and another former international Qasim Sheikh, with the pair last year claiming Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist” as well as being “unfit for purpose”.

Cricket Scotland insisted it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the behaviour that took place” this weekend as Anwar accused “cricketing trolls” of bringing “shame to the game”.

He said in a tweet on Sunday evening: “Yesterday my client Majid Haq was allegedly subjected to vile racist abuse whilst umpiring and an individual has been charged.

“Majid’s treatment has been horrific since speaking out at Cricket Scotland as for cricketing trolls still in denial, you bring shame to the game and are still in the dark ages.”

The allegations of Haq and Sheikh led to an independent review which uncovered 448 examples of racism within Cricket Scotland.

Anjan Luthra was appointed as the governing body’s new chair following the mass resignations that immediately preceded the publication of the damning report.

But Luthra resigned in March, less than six months after taking the role, as he claimed attempts to improve Cricket Scotland were being undermined by lobbyists.

A Cricket Scotland statement relating to the alleged racist abuse suffered by Haq read: “Cricket Scotland condemns in the strongest possible terms the behaviour that took place at Greenock on Saturday.

“Racism has no place in sport or society. It is a scar on cricket, and Cricket Scotland is wholly committed, along with our partners, to eradicating racist behaviour and attitudes from our game.

“As this incident is now part of a live criminal case, Cricket Scotland is unable to comment further.

“However, the governing body can confirm it is working in conjunction with the CSMOA (Cricket Scotland Match Officials Association), WDCU (Western District Cricket Union) and Greenock Cricket Club to ensure internal disciplinary proceedings proceed swiftly and appropriately, following due process.”