Marcus Stoinis was given out in controversial fashion as Australia headed for a second successive defeat in the Cricket World Cup against South Africa in Lucknow.

Pat Cummins’ side had already slid to 70 for five in their chase of 312 when Stoinis was given out caught behind.

Both the batter and his partner at the other end, Marnus Labuschagne, were left unhappy with the decision from the third umpire.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis did not want to leave the field after being given out controversially (Getty Images)

Stoinis had been given not out by the on-field umpire as the Proteas appealed. Quinton de Kock, behind the stumps, shrugged his shoulders, but Temba Bavuma decided to send the call upstairs.

There was a spike on UltraEdge and it was given out, but the replays showed the spike occurring from the ball hitting the glove that was not on the bat handle, so the batter should not be out.

But after arguing his case to both umpires and Bavuma, Stoinis had to leave the field.

It was the second moment when DRS was called into question during the game, the first was against Steve Smith.

Smith was left confused when an lbw call was reviewed, with both batter and on-field umpire giving it not out, but the delivery flashed up on the screen with three reds and he had to depart.

For Stoinis it put an early end to a chance to impress after being brought into the side in place of fellow-allrounder Cameron Green, who played in the defeat against India on 8 October.

Ultimately it did not affect the course of the match, as Australia had already been floundering at 70 for five, but it will remain a point of controversy.

“This is extraordinary,” said BBC commentator Geoff Lemon on Test Match Special regarding the Stoinis wicket.

It is the first truly controversial umpire’s decision of the tournament so far.