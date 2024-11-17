Marcus Trescothick eyes permanent England role after head coach audition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marcus Trescothick has revealed he wants to become England head coach on a permanent basis after learning to cope with his mental health issues.

Former England batter Trescothick, 48, is currently serving as men’s white-ball interim head coach during the West Indies tour before Test boss Brendon McCullum takes up the role in all formats from January.

Trescothick told the Mail on Sunday: “Previously I thought I wanted to be a head coach, but taking the reins for the two series against Australia and here versus the West Indies has confirmed to me that I would like the opportunity to do it at some point. I’d love to have an opportunity, when the time comes.”

Trescothick’s international career was cut short at the age of 30 due to debilitating anxiety issues exacerbated by travelling away from home.

He has since called for more sports stars to open up about their mental well-being struggles and was made an OBE in April for services to mental health.

When asked what had changed, Trescothick said: “You find methods of understanding and then coping, and then gradually working more and more with therapists I have been able to get to a point where I have been able to say, ‘OK, we’ve done that trip, what’s the stepping stone to doing the next one, and then that one and the one after that?’

“I knew opportunities post-playing would mean more travelling. The coach that I want to be involves that.”

England’s managing director of cricket Rob Key said the long-term goal was to have an English coach in charge of the men’s senior teams.

He told the Sunday Times: “We are trying to revamp coach development. In English sports, because of a lack of options, you go for the best coach and often that is an overseas coach. We want it to be an English coach.

open image in gallery Brendon McCullum was appointed England’s white-ball coach in September (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Actually Baz (McCullum) is the greatest form of coach education because Marcus Trescothick, (England spin bowling coach) Jeetan Patel and (England coach) Paul Collingwood have developed more by working with him than through any coaching course.”

James Anderson is another who has worked in the set-up as a fast bowling mentor after being hastened into retirement by Key, who admitted England “had to move on” from their record wicket-taker but hailed him as “brilliant” in his coaching role.

Key also said he was hopeful Jofra Archer can put his injury woes behind him to become one of England’s “best ever bowlers”.

Archer has returned to white-ball action in the Caribbean after a series of elbow and back problems have curtailed his career in recent years.

Key said: “He’s got the potential to be one of our best ever bowlers and until someone from the medical team tells me otherwise that’s what you strive for.

“He’s not had a setback in six months. We’re all happy. Everything is going exactly to plan for Jofra.

“Can he play Tests next summer? With all my fingers crossed, yes.”