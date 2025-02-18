Mark Wood relishing chance to tick off ‘bucket list’ items over next 12 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Wood is a double World Cup winner who took the wicket that sealed England’s last Ashes triumph but the fast bowler is craving even more “bucket list” items in a whirlwind next 12 months.

England will seek to regain the urn for the first time since 2015 next winter, but before the Australia trip is a home Test series against India while their Champions Trophy campaign starts on Saturday.

Wood is expected to have an important role in all three pursuits and while he is aware of his body’s limitations after several injury setbacks throughout his career, he wants to add to his medals haul.

The 35-year-old told the PA news agency: “I’m getting a bit older now and in the back of your mind, you’re always thinking ‘when will it be it?’ I just want to play as much as I can, for long as I can.

“I’m not going to play every game, that’s a given, because my body doesn’t allow me to do that, but I’d love to play that Test series against India and win it.

“And the ultimate for any England cricketer is to try and win in Australia. They would definitely be bucket list things. Go to the Champions Trophy, as well, you want to try to be involved in all of it.”

England head into their Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore this weekend with five of their 2019 World Cup winners, including Wood, who was part of the T20 equivalent triumph in 2022.

But their white-ball fortunes have nosedived in the last 18 months and being clean swept by India 3-0 last week means Jos Buttler’s side have lost 16 of their past 23 ODIs.

v Australia, Lahore - February 22

v Afghanistan, Lahore - February 26

v South Africa, Karachi - March 1

While Wood insisted he “wouldn’t look for excuses”, their preparation towards the end of the tour was scrutinised by former India player and coach Ravi Shastri and ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen.

Because of an exhaustive travel schedule and injury niggles to several players, England did not train before the second and third ODIs – although they practised on multiple occasions during the T20 series.

But cutting corners does not resonate with Wood, who worked tirelessly this winter to regain fitness from a stress fracture in his right elbow, the latest in a long line of injuries for the Durham quick.

He said: “I try and pride myself on training in the freezing depths of the north-east when you think no-one else is training and you’re running on the streets or the treadmill.

“I might not be as good as some of the other guys but I make sure I work hard on all those little one per centers, I’m one of the fittest people and I can give everything to the team that way.

“If I didn’t do that behind scenes, I’d probably regret it. I’m a professional cricketer, we’re not playing club cricket here, we’re playing international cricket.

“You have to be an international sportsman, have pride for yourself, pride for your team, pride for your family. I’m being paid by England, it’s my job. If this is what I do then I’m all in with it.”

Wood’s express pace has not dipped on his comeback, exceeding 95mph on unhelpful surfaces in India, and he will be at the head of England’s half-a-dozen quick options, including Jofra Archer, in Pakistan.

He added: “Three or four years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I could get to the speeds I’ve reached so now I’m going to try and hit those top areas. I still feel disappointed if it’s under 90mph.

“I wouldn’t say I compare my pace to the other lads but I have that drive within myself to bowl quick, that’s what I’m in the team for – to try and push and push, even at this age, how quickly I can bowl.”