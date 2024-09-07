Mark Wood reveals extent of layoff with elbow injury setback

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England fast bowler Mark Wood has revealed the “rubbish news” that he will miss the rest of the year with a recurrence of his longstanding elbow problems.

Wood, one of the quickest bowlers in the world and a key part of England’s Test plans as they build towards next winter’s Ashes, has been sidelined with a ‘bone stress injury’.

The 34-year-old began to feel pain during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford last month and later suffered a thigh injury in the same match.

After being ruled out for the rest of the series he was assessed by specialists, who uncovered a more serious problem than expected. He will begin a lengthy lay-off that takes him out of contention for the winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

“During what I thought was routine check on a previously troublesome elbow, I was shocked to learn I’ve got some bone stress in my right elbow,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Me and the medical team felt it was a good time to get my elbow looked at as it was a bit irritated. I’d put that down to the normal niggles every fast bowler gets and which I was playing through.

“I work incredibly hard on my fitness, putting in extra work with coaches and physios making this even more disappointing. I will miss the rest of the year, needing time to rest and build up, (I’m) fully expecting to be back and firing in early 2025.

See you for some rockets in 2025 Mark Wood

“I have been down this path before and will put in all the hard yards behind the scenes. I am very proud to represent my country and there is no better feeling. See you for some rockets in 2025!”

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the news soon after, adding: “Wood will continue to work closely with the ECB medical team on his management and rehabilitation.

“He aims to return to full fitness by early 2025, in time for England’s white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled to begin in February 2025.”