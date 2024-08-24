Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England’s Mark Wood to miss day four against Sri Lanka due to thigh injury

Wood left the field just two balls into his 11th over on Friday evening and, after being assessed by medical staff, has been advised to rest.

Rory Dollard
Saturday 24 August 2024 10:39
Mark Wood will not feature on day four (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Wood will not feature on day four (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Mark Wood will not feature on day four of England’s first Test against Sri Lanka after picking up a thigh injury.

Wood left the field just two balls into his 11th over on Friday evening and, after being assessed by medical staff, has been advised to rest.

England will hope they can still push for victory without missing Wood’s express pace, with Sri Lanka set to resume just 82 ahead on 204 for six.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “England pace bowler Mark Wood has sustained a right thigh muscle injury late on the third day of the first Rothesay Test against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford.

“He will not return to the field today and will continue to be assessed by the England medical team to determine the full extent of the injury.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in