Heavy rain set to delay start of final day of first Ashes Test

England’s push for victory on the final day of the Ashes curtain-raiser was set to be delayed because of heavy rain at Edgbaston.

Stuart Broad’s removal of Australia pair Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, the top two-ranked Test batters, late on day four set up the prospect of a gripping climax to the series opener on Tuesday.

But an overnight downpour continued into the morning, with play almost certain to be pushed back from the usual 11am start, with 98 overs scheduled following a rain-shortened day three.

If play does get under way, with the forecast showing an improvement for this afternoon, England need seven wickets to draw first blood against Australia, who closed on 107 for three in pursuit of 281.