New Zealand have drafted fast bowler Kyle Jamieson into their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad as cover for injured Matt Henry.

Henry joined New Zealand’s mounting injury list after hurting his right hamstring during the Black Caps’ crushing 190-run defeat against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s growing list of injured players now includes Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson, leaving the 2019 runners-up with only 11 fit players in their 15-man squad.

Fast bowler Ferguson continues to recover from his Achilles injury while Chapman and Williamson face calf and thumb injuries respectively.

The team’s head coach Gary Stead said there was no option but to bring in Jamieson as cover while Henry still awaits scan results.

“The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday,” Stead said in a media statement on Thursday.

“Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today.”

Henry sustained the injury while bowling his sixth over in the first innings in Pune on Wednesday. James Neesham completed the over, the 27th of South Africa’s innings, and went on to finish his expensive spell of one for 69 in 5.3 overs.

The Black Caps’ medical team strapped Henry and hoped to have him back on the field.

However, it was later confirmed that he would not return to bowl.

The injured cricketer, however, came out to bat at No 11, with 133 for nine chasing 358. He faced nine balls but could not run, clearly in pain, as Glenn Phillips managed to take New Zealand’s score to 167 before getting dismissed in the 36th over.

Jamieson was a cover for Tim Southee earlier in the tournament, before being sent back home. The Auckland-born cricketer is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday ahead of New Zealand’s upcoming match against Pakistan at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The New Zealand head coach also said Jamieson was well prepared to return to India.

“Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game,” said Stead.

“Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match – so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

Ish Sodhi was used as a substitute fielder for Henry on Wednesday.

After winning their first four matches in World Cup 2023, New Zealand have suffered three defeats in a row and are currently in fourth place on the table with eight points.