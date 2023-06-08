On this day 2011: England’s Matt Prior reprimanded over smashed window at Lord’s

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after a window was smashed in the dressing room at Lord’s, on this day in 2011.

Prior’s angry reaction came after he was run out on the final day of the second Test against Sri Lanka leading to a window in the dressing room being shattered, with a spectator in the members’ area suffering minor cuts from the broken glass.

Prior returned to the pavilion in England’s attempt to set up a declaration on 335 for seven when the incident took place.

The England and Wales Cricket Board were quick to respond that the incident was purely accidental and Prior had apologised to the spectator, but the ICC later opted to sanction him.

Level one offences can be punished by a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, but Prior’s acceptance of the charge meant the punishment did not go any further beyond the reprimand.

A statement from the ICC read: “England wicketkeeper Matt Prior has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC code of conduct during his team’s Test match against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

“Prior accepted the Level 1 charge and the proposed sanction from Javagal Srinath of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees after an incident where a window was broken in the England team dressing room.

“He was found to have breached clause 2.1.2 of the code which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match’.

“The charge was brought by on-field umpires Billy Doctrove and Rod Tucker as well as third umpire Aleem Dar and fourth official Richard Illingworth.”