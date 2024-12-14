England’s bowlers frustrated by New Zealand openers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England endured a frustrating first morning after sending New Zealand in to bat on day one in Hamilton, going wicketless in the opening session of the third Test.

Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field, but any hopes he had of running through the home side’s batting line-up quickly evaporated as Tom Latham and Will Young reached 93 without loss by lunch.

Matthew Potts created the most jeopardy on his return to the side, going close to getting Latham for 12 and seeing a handful of edges fall short or safe, but it was mostly two hours of grind for the tourists.

There was particular vindication for Young, harshly overlooked for the first two games despite being named player of the series in the recent whitewash victory over India.

In his absence New Zealand’s opening pairing performed woefully, with three single-figure partnerships, but Devon Conway’s departure on paternity leave ensured a change that had started to feel inevitable.

Young hit 10 boundaries in his 42 not out, mixing some authoritative strokes with the occasional slice of luck, while Latham made a careful 36no.

With Chris Woakes rested, Potts shared the new ball with Gus Atkinson but there was only one scare in the initial burst.

Potts got the nick from Latham in his fourth over but Ben Duckett was unable to hang on to a tough low chance which hit his hand but failed to stick.

After an hour the score had moved serenely to 46 without loss and Young brought up the half-century with a crisp extra cover drive off Brydon Carse, who entered the fray alongside Stokes but was unable to force a breakthrough.

England were perhaps guilty of not bowling aggressive enough lines, but there was little encouragement in the pitch. Potts returned for a second spell and quickly caused trouble, hitting Young on the glove and almost having him play on from an attempted leave.

Latham edged just over gully as Potts continued to strive, but a wishful appeal to DRS off Stokes’ bowling, searching for a nick that was never there, suggested the wait was getting to England.