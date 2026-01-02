England seamer Matthew Potts likely to make Ashes debut in Sydney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are expected to hand Matthew Potts his Ashes debut in the final Test against Australia, but the door has not closed on spinner Shoaib Bashir returning to the side.

The tourists have already surrendered the urn but, having won a two-day shootout in Melbourne, are hoping to cut their losses by leaving with successive victories and a 3-2 scoreline.

Potts and Bashir have both been named in a 12-man squad for Sunday’s fifth Test at Sydney, with resources stretched by series-ending injuries to Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson.

Durham seamer Potts is favourite to add to his 10 caps, having last featured in December 2024, and comes with a solid Test record of 36 wickets at 29.44.

The 27-year-old could take the new ball at the SCG, having opened the bowling routinely at Durham, in a move that would allow Brydon Carse to return to a more familiar first-change role.

But they have retained the option of recalling Bashir if conditions look likely to offer generous turn.

The 22-year-old has spent the last 18 months as the team’s first-choice spinner but a combination of unhelpful surfaces, modest scores from the top seven and his own middling form in practice have seen him fall out of favour on this trip.