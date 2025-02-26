Michael Atherton expects Jos Buttler’s time as England captain to be over

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes Jos Buttler’s reign as white-ball captain is over after his team’s elimination from the Champions Trophy by Afghanistan.

Wednesday’s eight-run defeat in Lahore after losing to Australia in their opening fixture saw Buttler’s side make an ignominious exit and threw his future into question.

Asked afterwards if he got the impression the England’s captain’s tenure was drawing to a close, Atherton told Sky Sports: “I think his time is done, actually, as captain and I think that’s probably right.

“England do judge themselves on these ICC events, they’ve made that very clear, that because they come along so frequently now, they build towards these tournaments.

“But England have had three bad ones in a row now, the disastrous 50-over World Cup in India, a poor T20 World Cup in the Caribbean – where they made the semis but they didn’t beat anybody of note though it – and now here, and their cricket is way below the standards which they set themselves.

“Sometimes you just have to say it’s not working and therefore it’s time for a change and time for somebody else, and I think deep down, he probably knows that.”

Asked who could replace Buttler should he step down, Atherton identified Harry Brook among the leading candidates.

He said: “Just thinking about it, there isn’t that much choice. Harry Brook did it quite well, I thought, in the Australia series, the 50-over series that ended the summer, and it’s hard to think beyond him.”

Meanwhile, another former England captain Nasser Hussain, bemoaned England’s lack of “smart” cricket when they needed it most.

Hussain said: “They’re talented, they’re not smart. I thought Afghanistan today were smart. I thought they (England) were given a lesson in losing early wickets, but putting on a par score.”

Michael Vaughan, who also led England during his playing career, accused the selection team of “taking their eye off the ball” since the 2019 World Cup win and called for them to build a side around white-ball specialists and abandon a “gut feel” approach to the game.

Writing in the Telegraph, Vaughan said: “England have felt they will be alright on the night in the last three World Cups, thinking they knew how to do it. But they have forgotten the principles of what made them a great team – playing together, knowing roles and combinations.

“They used to look like a military operation under (captain Eoin) Morgan, but now you never quite know what is coming next.

“It is time to accept the approach is not working. They have lost 18 in 25 ODIs and nine out of 10 white-ball games this year.

“To get back to their best, they are going to have to think a bit more deeply than just rocking up and playing. For a problem this deep, there are no quick fixes.”