Michael Vaughan: England putting too much pressure on Jacob Bethell

Michael Vaughan is concerned by England’s handling of Jacob Bethell, stressing the risk of stifling his development with too much “pressure and expectation”.

Bethell was one of many England players who failed to deliver as South Africa romped to a dominant victory in the first Metro Bank ODI at Headingley.

The highly-rated 21-year-old lasted just two deliveries, nicking Keshav Maharaj to slip via deflection off the wicketkeeper and struggled in his previous international outing in the final Test of the India series.

Pitched into the side on the back of just one first-class appearance all season, the Warwickshire player was dismissed for six and five and looked understandably short of rhythm.

Despite that, England have entrusted him with extra responsibility by naming his as captain for the T20 series in Ireland later this month – the youngest man ever to do the job.

And Vaughan worries that the fast-track promotion could hamper his progress.

“He’s going to be a fine player for England. My problem is he’s been put on this pedestal, of almost greatness, without playing cricket and scoring runs,” the former Ashes-winning skipper told BBC’s Test Match Special.

“That selection in the last Test against India I thought was quite baffling, to throw a young player in. Then they’ve given him the T20 captaincy: more pressure. I don’t think you need to give Jacob any more pressure.

“Let him play cricket, let him find that flow and form. If you think he’s a leader now, he’ll be a leader in two or three years. Don’t put that kind of pressure and expectation on him yet.”

Bethell and the rest of the England side have an immediate chance to put right their poor show in Leeds when they take on the Proteas at Lord’s on Thursday.

They must win to keep alive their hopes of taking the three-match series and need to sharpen up in all facets.

Only Jamie Smith, with an enterprising 54 at the top of the innings and Adil Rashid with three consolation wickets, travelled south with something to build on.

The swift turnaround leaves no chance for practice nets, with preparations at Headingley also hindered by the absence of players involved in the final weekend of The Hundred. That means there could be a situation where England lose the series without having had a full training session as a squad.

South Africa, on the other hand, are fresh off an impressive 2-1 ODI win in Australia and have spent the past week working together on strategies for these games.

“The plans have been really good,” said Maharaj, who took four for 22 with his left-arm spin.

“The guys have been putting in a lot of work. Not just for this series, but prior to the series in Australia. We’ve had some good camps and have been working with the bowling coach.”

“But every game is a new start for us as well as England, we go back to the drawing board and see what areas we can improve.”

England will ponder changes to the XI and have a call to make on newcomer Sonny Baker after the Hampshire seamer’s chastening debut.

He saw seven wicketless overs drummed for 76 – and bagged a golden duck with the bat – and could make way for Saqib Mahmood if England opt to take him out of the firing line.

The in-form Rehan Ahmed is also on hand but the leg-spinning all-rounder may find it hard to dislodge Will Jacks at number seven.