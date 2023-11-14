Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former England captain Michael Vaughan got a haircut and a shave from a roadside barber in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Vaughan, who is a part of the commentary team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 taking place in India, shared his adventures on the social media platform X/Twitter through a video that caught the attention of his followers.

The video showed Vaughan at Mumbai’s Ormiston Road, where he received a haircut and a head massage from a roadside barber named Dinajayal, whom the former cricketer warmly referred to as a “good friend”. The Englishman released the video just before the Indian festival of Diwali on Sunday.

“Diwali party trim and head massage from my good friend Dinajayal on Ormiston Road in #Mumbai,” wrote Vaughan on X.

The 49-year-old supposedly loved the experience so much that he returned to the same spot on Monday, this time to get a traditional shave, documenting it with a photo and sharing it again on social media for his fans.

“Monday is shaving day on the Orminston Road with my good friend Dinjayal..#Mumbai,” Vaughan wrote in a post on X.

Vaughan’s posts, since being shared, have amassed millions of views and thousands of likes. They have also received a flurry of comments from social media users, with some wishing him for Diwali, while a few praised the star’s gesture, highlighting foreigners’ trust in the skills of street workers. A few users have also questioned the “obsession” of overseas tourists of getting a haircut from roadside barbers.

“Happy Diwali to you and your family @MichaelVaughan. Sending you and your family lots of love,” wrote a user on X.

Another added: “Happy Diwali Vaughan. I hope you are having a good time in India.”

“This is a positive thing I have seen today, foreigners have come to support our street workers, showing trust in their work,” wrote a third user on X.

“What’s this obsession of getting a haircut from roadside barbers? Almost every 2nd foreigner does that!!” a fourth user added.

Earlier, Vaughan called India legend Sachin Tendulkar the “greatest technician” the game has seen so far. His comments came after former India head coach Ravi Shastri termed Tendulkar as the most technically gifted player in the history of the game. Shastri, Adam Gilchrist, and Vaughan appeared on a podcast for Club Prairie Fire.

Vaughan later took to X to share his views on Shastri’s comments. “Without a doubt .. @RaviShastriOfc is spot on .. @sachin_rt is the greatest technician the game has seen .. #India .@clubprairiefire,” wrote Vaughan.

Team India is set to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, 15 November, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The second semi-final will be played between Australia and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata the following day. The final is scheduled for 19 November at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.