Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian seamer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy for personal reasons.

Starc’s withdrawal leaves Australia without the entire pace attack from last year’s World Cup victory.

Starc, who has requested privacy following his withdrawal, has also pulled out of the squad for the two-game ODI series in Sri Lanka which starts in Colombo on Wednesday.

It comes as a blow for Australia who were already without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood, as well as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh through injury.

Experienced all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from ODI cricket last week.

open image in gallery Mitchell Starc will leave a large hole in Australia’s pace reserves ( Action Images via Reuters )

However, Australian chairman of selectors George Bailey said: “We understand and respect Mitch’s decision.

“His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded.

“His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”

Sean Abbott, who was part of the World Cup-winning squad, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis provide the less experienced pace options in a 15-man squad captained by Steve Smith.

The tournament opens on February 19 with Australia playing their opening match against England on February 22.

Meanwhile, Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action.

A match officials’ report cited concerns about the legality of the 28-year-old’s action during Australia’s second Test win over Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this month.

Kuhnemann, who has played five Tests and four ODIs but is not in his country’s Champions Trophy squad, was the leading wicket-taker in Australia’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka, taking 16 wickets at an average of 17.18.

An International Cricket Council statement read: “It is the first time Kuhnemann has had his action queried, with the left-armer set to undergo further assessment as to whether his action is legal or not.

“If the process finds Kuhnemann’s action is illegal then the spinner will be unable to bowl at international level until his action has been modified and a subsequent assessment is passed.”