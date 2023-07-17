Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Moeen Ali joked “old is gold” with England set to step onto the field at Old Trafford on Wednesday with the oldest bowling attack seen in the Ashes since 1928.

Skipper Ben Stokes has recalled James Anderson into the attack, with Ollie Robinson rested as the series is poised on a knife edge after three thrilling Test matches that sees Australia hold a narrow 2-1 lead.

Anderson was rested for England’s only win of the series so far at Headingley. But having taken 688 wickets in Test matches during his 20 years playing the five-day format, the 40-year-old has been preferred to younger options such as Josh Tongue.

Ali, who was brought out of Test retirement ahead of the series after Jack Leach sustained a stress fracture, believes age does not matter.

“I was always told that old was gold,” smiled the spinner. “Somebody said it was the oldest attack since 1928 (in the Ashes) which is – I think it’s a great thing to be part of.

“So it’s not just old, it’s Jimmy, it’s Broady (Stuart Broad), Woaksey (Chris Woakes), Woody (Mark Wood), so they’re really good bowlers, good guys and hopefully they can get some wickets.”

Moeen Ali was summoned from Test retirement for the Ashes (PA Wire)

He added: “One thing you can always do, is you know what you’re going to get a lot of the time. Especially from those four seamers – myself you never know what you’re going to get, but theose guys definitely. You know how good (they are). Brilliant bowlers and it’s great to have Jimmy back.”

Wood is the youngest of England’s bowling attack at 33, while Anderson will turn 41 later this month.

However, Anderson’s career has defied logic. While his first 50 Test wickets came at an average just over 35, he only seems to get better with age and now has 688 wickets, more than any other fast bowler in history, at an average of 26.21.

England will be hoping that playing at his home ground can help him rediscover his best form, that has been slightly lacking this series, where he has taken just three wickets in two Tests for 226 runs.

Ali has a new role, after the Bazball experiment has given his Test career a surprising revival. The off-spinner was pushed up the order to bat at number three during England’s successful 251-run chase at Headingley, after a suggestion from Ali himself, and he will do so again at Old Trafford, this time from the start.

“I just thought it was best for the team and the other guys more than myself,” Ali said.

“It wasn’t about me going in and saying ‘I’m going to go in and score some runs’. It was more about Brook’s impact at five.

“And I think Jonny [Bairstow] at seven is better for the team. If I can even just play 10 overs and we get through that hardness of the ball it’s probably easier for the other guys to come in, especially in a chase like that. I just thought it was better and they obviously all agreed.”

Ali will reprise his role at No 3 in the fourth Test (AFP via Getty Images)

A successful Ashes could see Ali join a select group of just 15 players who have taken more than 200 wickets and scored more than 3000 runs in Test cricket.

He stands on 2977 runs and exactly 200 wickets, but admitted reaching the milestone would mean more to his family than himself.

“I think it means more to my dad! It would mean a lot to me as well but my dad is the one who is buzzing for it so hopefully I can get there,” he added.

“I think it would make my family proud and when I look back on my career 200 wickets is one thing I can be proud about.”