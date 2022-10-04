Moeen Ali closes door on Test cricket return

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Moeen Ali has ruled out a return to Test cricket for England’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The all-rounder retired from international red-ball cricket last year but indicated during the summer that he would contemplate reversing that decision after preliminary talks with Brendon McCullum.

But Ali, 35, has now confirmed that he has withdrawn from consideration for the three-Test series in December after further discussions with the England men’s Test head coach.

“I’ve had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can’t see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability,” Ali wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, ‘Sorry, I’m done’. He understands, he knows the feeling. Test cricket is hard work. I’m 35 and something’s got to give.

“I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn’t be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all. It’s time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled.”

Ali captained England’s T20 side in the absence of Jos Buttler for the seven-match series in Lahore and Karachi.

Matthew Mott’s squad have now landed in Australia to begin their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this month.

England will face Australia in a three-match series before beginning their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 22 October.

“We’re really happy to win this series and we go to Australia in a really good position, but I don’t think we’re favourites for the World Cup” Moeen said after England completed a 4-3 series win over Pakistan.

“If I’m honest I don’t feel that way at all, but I know we are a very dangerous team to play and other teams will fear playing us. But I still think Australia and India are the two favourites.”

Moeen was England’s stand-in skipper for their recent T20 tour of Pakistan (Getty Images)

The all-rounder’s withdrawal from Test contention is a blow to McCullum’s spinning resources ahead of his first away tour in charge of England.

Though spinners have recently struggled for potency in Pakistan, England are likely to include at least two in their starting 11.

Jack Leach is set to remain as lead spinner while Matt Parkinson also featured during the home Test summer as a concussion replacement.

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson could earn a recall after another solid domestic season, while fellow left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White - who represented the England Lions against South Africa in August - similarly offers ability with both bat and ball. Off-spinner Dom Bess may also be considered after making his last Test appearance in India last year.

England face Pakistan in Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December) on their first Test tour of the country since 2005.