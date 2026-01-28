Ex-England all-rounder Moeen Ali backtracks on retirement plan to join Yorkshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moeen Ali has ended his retirement from English domestic cricket by joining Yorkshire in a Blast-only contract for the 2026 season.

The former England all-rounder, who turns 39 in June, played for Warwickshire in the same competition last year and has been spending the winter on the franchise circuit.

Moeen, a white-ball specialist who won two World Cups, has signed a deal which includes the option to extend for 2027.

"I'm delighted to be joining Yorkshire for the Blast. It's a huge club with a proud history, but what really appeals to me is where the team is heading," Moeen said.

"I've always loved playing at Headingley - the wicket, the atmosphere and the supporters make it a special place.

"This feels like a fresh challenge and I'm arriving hungry for it. I want to bring my experience, enjoy my cricket and help Yorkshire compete."

His move comes five years after Moeen spoke out in support of Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq who was at the centre of a racism scandal while at the club.

Moeen says the county have “done a fantastic job integrating with society” after what he described as a “wake-up call”.

"There has definitely been a change throughout all of the counties, all the way through from coaches to umpires," he said.

Yorkshire's general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton added: "Moeen's decision to join Yorkshire reflects the direction of travel at the club and the environment we are building. We're excited about what he will bring, not just in performances, but in setting standards."

Additional reporting from PA