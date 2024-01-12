Mohammed Shami to miss the start of India’s series against England

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India have named four spinners in their squad for the first two Tests of their forthcoming series against England, but experienced seamer Mohammed Shami is not yet fit to take part.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav did not travel to South Africa for the recent Test series against the Proteas but come back into contention on home pitches that are expected to take lavish turn.

They join Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in a 16-man party that will contest the opening games of the five-match series in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Last time England toured Indian in 2021 they crumbled in the face of extreme turn as Ashwin and Patel combined to take 60 wickets.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel is one of three glovemen named by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, joining KL Rahul and KS Bharat, with Ishan Kishan still out after missing the recent South Africa tour for personal reasons.

Shami is currently recovering from an ankle problem and hopes to feature later in the five-match series, which begins in Hyderabad on January 25, while fellow pace bowler Prasidh Krishna (quad) is also out.

Rohit Sharma continues to lead the side, assisted by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for first two Tests against England: R Sharma (c), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, D Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, A Patel, K Yadav, M Siraj, M Kumar, J Bumrah, A Khan.