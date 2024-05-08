Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for The Workers Party

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has abandoned his plans to stand for George Galloway’s Workers Party of Britain at the next general election.

Just a week ago Panesar was unveiled as a prospective candidate in Ealing Southall and, despite suggesting he hoped to run for Prime Minister one day, appeared unprepared for scrutiny that came with his announcement.

The 42-year-old struggled to offer a coherent policy platform during a series of difficult broadcast interviews, at one stage claiming leaving NATO would help lower immigration to the United Kingdom.

The former left-armer, who took 167 wickets in 50 Tests between 2006-2013, has now decided he will not be part of the next campaign.

He posted on X: “I’m a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket. I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people.

“So today I am withdrawing as a general election candidate for The Workers Party. I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

“I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket.”