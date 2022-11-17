Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to host three-day ‘Festival of Cricket’ next summer
The event will take place at London’s Gunnersbury Park between 14-16 July next year
England’s World Cup-winning captains Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler have joined Test coach Brendon McCullum to host a three-day ‘Festival of Cricket’ next summer.
Morgan and Buttler took to social media to launch the event, which will take place at London’s Gunnersbury Park between 14-16 July.
While it is unclear exactly what to expect from the occasion, Morgan tweeted that it would “bring together the magic of festivals and the excitement of cricket” alongside emojis of a cricket bat and champagne bottle.
The timing comes between the first and second Ashes Tests, meaning McCullum should be free to appear, but the availability of Morgan and Buttler is less clear.
Finals day of the Vitality Blast is booked in at Edgbaston on 15 July and, with Morgan still contracted to Middlesex and Buttler representing Lancashire, they could be involved.
Asked about finals day by a twitter user, Morgan clarified: “Of course if we qualify we will be playing for our counties. It’s a three-day festival so plenty of fun to be had across the three days”.
