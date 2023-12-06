Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has become only the second Test batter in history to be dismissed for obstructing the field.

Rahim was dismissed in bizarre circumstances on day one of his side’s first Test against New Zealand in Mirpur, flicking the ball away after playing a defensive stroke against Kyle Jamieson.

The rebound did not appear to be heading towards the stumps when he intervened but, having seen him attempt a similar action in a previous Tim Southee over, the Black Caps immediately appealed.

He was given out after on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel deferred to TV official Ahsan Raza, with the wicket officially recorded as ‘obstructing the field’ following a 2017 tweak to the laws that removed the ‘handled ball’ mode of dismissal.

England’s Len Hutton is the only other batter who was out obstructing the field. Back in 1951, Hutton was given out during a match at the Oval against South Africa, when he tried to hit the ball that had rolled up his arm and gone past him.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was given out for handling the ball, one of only seven batters in Test history.

Vaughan fell foul of that method during a 2001 clash against India in Bengaluru and was quick to show solidarity with Rahim.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Welcome to the very exclusive Handled ball club mushfiqur15...only proper players are members...”. He later posted a clip of the incident and added: “easily done”.

Rahim’s lapse in concentration provided one of 15 wickets to fall on the day, with the hosts bowled out for 172 before New Zealand mustered 55 for five in response.

With reporting from PA